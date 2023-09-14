Sol Roots
In this condensed episode from the series that airs 6-7 a.m. Saturday mornings, hear conversation with Sol Roots, a DC based funky, blues and roots inspired singer-songwriter who traveled extensively recording legendary blues and roots artists for posterity.
Sol has extensive experience working with his father, a founding member of Music Maker, a not for profit that seeks to meet the needs of artists who create traditional American music.
Learn more about Sol Roots and his upcoming shows at: https://solrootsmusic.com/home
