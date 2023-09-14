Sol has extensive experience working with his father, a founding member of Music Maker, a not for profit that seeks to meet the needs of artists who create traditional American music.

Learn more about Sol Roots and his upcoming shows at: https://solrootsmusic.com/home

Appalachian Vibes Radio Show from WNCW is listener nominated, you can nominate an artist by emailing Amanda at appalachianvibes@gmail.com.

Appalachian Vibes Radio Show is created and produced by Amanda Bocchi, a neo soul singer-songwriter, multi instrumentalist and journalist hailing from the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia.