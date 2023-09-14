© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Appalachian Vibes

Sol Roots

Published September 14, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT
Amanda Bocchi

In this condensed episode from the series that airs 6-7 a.m. Saturday mornings, hear conversation with Sol Roots, a DC based funky, blues and roots inspired singer-songwriter who traveled extensively recording legendary blues and roots artists for posterity.

Sol has extensive experience working with his father, a founding member of Music Maker, a not for profit that seeks to meet the needs of artists who create traditional American music.

Learn more about Sol Roots and his upcoming shows at: https://solrootsmusic.com/home

Appalachian Vibes Radio Show from WNCW is listener nominated, you can nominate an artist by emailing Amanda at appalachianvibes@gmail.com.

Appalachian Vibes Radio Show is created and produced by Amanda Bocchi, a neo soul singer-songwriter, multi instrumentalist and journalist hailing from the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia.

Appalachian Vibes