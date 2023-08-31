Local Focal: Swamp Pop with Dustin Dale Gaspard

© 2023 WNCW
Published August 31, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT

The fifth installment of the LOCAL FOCAL series, where American Songcatcher collaborates with artists around the country to share unique and lesser-known musical history. Our narrator today is Dustin Dale Gaspard, a 9th generation Cajun who comes from the deep, deep South, the Acadian region of Louisiana. Dustin shares the very unique history of the genre Swamp Pop, with detailed context of the Cajun heritage it was born out of. Let’s head to the swamp.

Dustin Dale Gaspard

