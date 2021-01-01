Having spent over 10yrs in the industry planning, marketing and executing a variety of live music events, Taylor Winchester is also singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Providing a unique perspective as a professional musician, event producer and digital marketer, he offers a combination of strategic event planning and marketing insight, as well as experience cultivating lasting partnerships.

After 6 years with Live Nation as Director of Sales & Special Events and Jr. Talent Buyer at the Fillmore Charlotte, Winchester has also held the role of Executive Director - Queen’s Cup Steeplechase, as well as the Director of Sales & Partnerships for the ACC Football Championship.

Currently juggling a few hats between his role at WNCW, touring as a mandolin player with Elonzo Wesley, producing concerts & festivals with Midwood Entertainment and running his own freelance marketing company Dubya Creative, he believes it is utterly important to find joy in the work you do.

As a Charlotte NC native, he takes pride in connecting artists and brands of all sizes with unique events and marketing opportunities that positively impact the culture of the communities around us. When not playing music or producing events, you can find Taylor exploring the outdoors in his campervan with his wife Amelia and their pup Buoy.

Email: taylorw@wncw.org

Cell: 704-779-3052

