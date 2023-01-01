Pat Jobe is a lifelong journalist. He wrote his first newspaper story when he was 14. He is married to Gabriele Rissmeyer and between them, they have children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, foster children, and passionate causes. Jobe is in his 18th year of broadcasting for WNCW and in 2006 spun a brief career in television with a show on local access cable and Free Speech Television called The Connection Independent Television. The TV show connected him to Ms. Rissmeyer who saw it while stuck in a snowstorm in New Mexico. He currently serves The Unitarians of Lake Norman and All Souls Community as minister of the two congregations.

