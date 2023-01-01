Connecticut native Mark Hauser has visited forty-nine states and lived in six, but he hit the cosmic lottery in late 2018 when his family had the opportunity to move to Fields, Oregon, population 17. Prior to relocating to the high desert Mark resided in Mauldin, South Carolina for 26 years while working as the play-by-play radio voice for the now defunct Greenville Braves and the Wofford College football and men's basketball teams. Hauser, his wife Jennifer, and adult children Samantha and Emma got to know Mark's "Radio Free Bubba" brother Pat Jobe as members of the Greenville Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Mark's most cherished professional honor was being named to the Wofford Athletic Hall of Fame, but he'll tell you being a Bubba is a bigger deal. Mark began broadcasting Radio Free Bubba stories in the summer of 2023.

