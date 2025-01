It was another year of sad losses to our music community, with the deaths of luminaries like Dickey Betts, Phil Lesh, Kris Kristofferson, Quincy Jones, and Western North Carolina’s own Malcolm Holcombe and Bobby Hicks. Numerous less-known musicians as well, plus engineers, producers, managers, and radio programmers. Join us in remembrance of and celebration of their contributions, with Martin Anderson Wednesday morning.