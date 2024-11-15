Our Fall Fund Drive was a huge success!

What a week! We had no idea what to expect this year, with everything going on. But our listeners came through loudly and proudly, helping us raise a record-setting $293,656!

We heard comments from some who listened to WNCW on their battery-operated, transistor radios during the hurricane — their only communication from the outside world. Others praised our efforts in gathering and broadcasting resources available to those in need.

Our staff and volunteers are tired, but very humbled by your kind words and generous support. Your donations help us continue to be a resource for the community — in good times and not-so-good times. It also allows us to share some of our good fortune with other organizations in need. A portion of our donations will be sent to MANNA Food Bank and Arts North Carolina, which is working with the North Carolina Arts Foundation for their Disaster Relief Fund that will provide funding and assistance to artists and arts organizations affected by Hurricane Helene.

Many thanks to our volunteers who helped us man the phones and brought us snacks and positive energy to keep us going.

If you missed your opportunity to donate during our on-air fund drive, it's not too late. You can give anytime here.