Introducing our exclusive pottery tumbler made by local artist, Priscilla Woods of PeaRose Artworks.

These tumbler mugs were made by Priscilla Woods of PeaRose Artworks in Brevard, NC.

From The Transylvania Times:

"Brevard artist Priscilla Woods has been busy making 300 tumblers to aid public radio station WNCW’s fall fundraiser.

“They are my favorite radio station so I immediately said yes to creating 300 tumblers,” she said. “They let me design it. I’m not a production potter, so each one is a bit unique – sisters not identical twins. I throw them, then indent the backs for a thumb hold and then stamp them with call letters and numbers.”

Woods went to art school for painting and drawing, but has concentrated on ceramics for many years.

PeaRose Artworks is the name of her business and she has Instagram and Facebook accounts under that name."

