© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
You can now view WNCW news stories in a text-only format for those with limited bandwidth or data. Click here.

Hurricane Relief Resources for Madison County, NC

WNCW
Published October 25, 2024 at 11:21 AM EDT

Our running list of resources and services available in Madison County.

We are trying to keep this list current, and while deemed reliable, we cannot guarantee accuracy.

Buncombe and Madison Counties: Asheville Habitat’s New Disaster Repairs Program Aims to Support Uninsured and Underinsured Homeowners with Storm-Related Damage 
Low-income homeowners with storm-related damage who cannot afford repairs can apply. The Disaster Repair program aims to help low-income homeowners who are uninsured or underinsured. Disaster-related issues include trees, floods, roofs, hazards, and access.

Applications may be submitted on Asheville Habitat’s website here. Qualifying criteria for no-cost repairs include:

- Household income must be < 70% AMI (area medium income) based on your household size

- Damage must be storm-related

- Must live in Buncombe or Madison County

For questions about program requirements, call 828-251-5702.

______________________________________________________________________________________
News