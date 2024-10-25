Hurricane Relief Resources for Madison County, NC

We are trying to keep this list current, and while deemed reliable, we cannot guarantee accuracy.

Buncombe and Madison Counties: Asheville Habitat’s New Disaster Repairs Program Aims to Support Uninsured and Underinsured Homeowners with Storm-Related Damage

Low-income homeowners with storm-related damage who cannot afford repairs can apply. The Disaster Repair program aims to help low-income homeowners who are uninsured or underinsured. Disaster-related issues include trees, floods, roofs, hazards, and access.

Applications may be submitted on Asheville Habitat’s website here. Qualifying criteria for no-cost repairs include:

- Household income must be < 70% AMI (area medium income) based on your household size

- Damage must be storm-related

- Must live in Buncombe or Madison County

For questions about program requirements, call 828-251-5702.

