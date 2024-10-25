Hurricane Relief Resources for Madison County, NC
Our running list of resources and services available in Madison County.
We are trying to keep this list current, and while deemed reliable, we cannot guarantee accuracy.
Buncombe and Madison Counties: Asheville Habitat’s New Disaster Repairs Program Aims to Support Uninsured and Underinsured Homeowners with Storm-Related Damage
Low-income homeowners with storm-related damage who cannot afford repairs can apply. The Disaster Repair program aims to help low-income homeowners who are uninsured or underinsured. Disaster-related issues include trees, floods, roofs, hazards, and access.
Applications may be submitted on Asheville Habitat’s website here. Qualifying criteria for no-cost repairs include:
- Household income must be < 70% AMI (area medium income) based on your household size
- Damage must be storm-related
- Must live in Buncombe or Madison County
For questions about program requirements, call 828-251-5702.
______________________________________________________________________________________