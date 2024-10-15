Hurricane Relief Resources for Rutherford County, NC

We are trying to keep this list current, and while deemed reliable, we cannot guarantee accuracy. For resources not specific to Rutherford County view our article here.

As of Tuesday, October 15, 2024:

People living in 25 western NC counties and members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians living in zip code 28719 impacted by Hurricane Helene can apply to receive a one-time benefit to help buy food through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). Isothermal will host one of the in-person sites.

You can apply in person for this post-hurricane food assistance starting Friday, then on weekdays from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the following locations:at:

Rutherford County: Isothermal Community College (ICC)

Foundation Performing Arts Center, 286 ICC Loop Road Spindale NC 28160

To apply by phone, call the D-SNAP Virtual Call Center at 1-844-453-1117 from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. - noon on Saturday and Sunday.

To manage call volumes, individuals are asked to call on their assigned day based on their last name:

10/18: A-G

10/19: H-M

10/20: N-S

10/21: T-Z

10/22: Open to all

10/23: Open to all

10/24: Open to all

For more information, visit: https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/child-and-family-well-being/food-and-nutrition-services-food-stamps/hurricane-helene-food-and-nutrition-services-fns-flexibilities/hurricane-helene-disaster-supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program-d-snap

______________________________________________________________________________________