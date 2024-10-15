Hurricane Relief Resources for Polk County, NC

Future Events:

Yoga at Picturesque America (across from BBQ) Wednesdays at 7pm with Star Conway

Mountain Song Choir will host a Free Karaoke night on Oct 19 from 6:30 to 9 in the courtyard of Saluda Moon Glass Studio. Bring a chair and beverage and be prepared to have your spirit lifted by our talented local singers. Snacks for sharing are welcome. Come in costume or not. It will be a fun night.

Mountain Song also presents two fall concerts: Saturday, November 9th, 5:00 p.m. at Tryon Fine Arts Center; Sunday November 10th, 4:00 pm at Trinity Presbyterian Church Hendersonville. Both concerts are free and open to the public featuring beloved songs of The Beatles. Join us and invite friends to hear Saluda's own community chorus. Local Resources: · Concerns about Polk County Neighbors & Friends: Call 828-722-5025 (if busy, try 5026)

· Medical Attention: Saluda Family Medicine, Ozone Drive (across from BP gas station), 828-894-6148

· Free Mobile Hospital at Tryon Equestrian Center, including X-ray. Can fly people out. Fully staffed. Set up by North Carolina and Atrium Health.

· Medical house calls: Brandy - Registered Nurse: (864) 316-2025

· Health Assistance with prescriptions and free emergency home visits: Lisa Broyles, MD, email lbroyles@way2healthmd.com to get in touch.

· Laundry Services: Laundry service available at Orchard Lake Campground.

· Hot Showers:

· Orchard Lake Campground - 460 Orchard Lake Rd, Saluda

· Park Place RV Park - 503 S. Allen Rd, Flat Rock, 10:00 am - 10:00 pm

· Non-Potable Water (for flushing toilets, etc.): Tank to fill containers at Don Mintz Office. Also: Anthony LeBude (919) 414-7343 will help bring creek water to you if needed.

· Free Clothing: Saluda Thrifty Barn (behind McCreary Park), clothes are inside or call 906-630-0869.

· Temporary Housing:

· water, bathrooms, and places to sleep

· Call 211 to request assistance for temporary housing

· Come to the Saluda Connections Center (next to the post office) to go on a list to offer housing assistance or possibly be matched with a house available.

· Mail is be delivered

· Trash Pickup is running in the city as regular

· City of Saluda Updates: Visit https://local.nixle.com/city-of-saluda to get up-to-date alerts and information from the City of Saluda. Information and requirements about Debris pick up is at this website. Debris pick up starts October 15

· Saluda.com calendar is being updated daily. Check it for events.

Mountain Page Baptist Church will be distributing and receiving supplies/aid for our community as well as many other communities in the area at the Mountain Page Baptist Church fellowship hall building located at 2010 Mountain Page Rd. Saluda, NC 28773 this Thursday and Friday from 3 to 6. As for other distribution times, our beloved church families/fellow brothers and sisters in Christ can arrange pickups and drop-offs as needed, as we know many in our communities lack the time or resources to pick up. If you have a need or know of others that do, please contact us so we can make arrangements to drop off those supplies. Thank you all for your continued prayers, donations, and support for one another during this time. May we all continue to show the love of Christ to all. This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

