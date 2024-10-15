Hurricane Relief Resources for Polk County, NC

We are trying to keep this list current, and while deemed reliable, we cannot guarantee accuracy. For resources not specific to Polk County view our article here.
As of Tuesday, October 15, 2024:
People living in 25 western NC counties and members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians living in zip code 28719 impacted by Hurricane Helene can apply to receive a one-time benefit to help buy food through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). Isothermal will host one of the in-person sites.
You can apply in person for this post-hurricane food assistance starting Friday, then on weekdays from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the following locations:at:
Polk County: Polk County Health and Human Services Agency, Human Services Building
231 Wolverine Trail, Mill Spring, NC 28756
To apply by phone, call the D-SNAP Virtual Call Center at 1-844-453-1117 from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. - noon on Saturday and Sunday.
To manage call volumes, individuals are asked to call on their assigned day based on their last name:
10/18: A-G
10/19: H-M
10/20: N-S
10/21: T-Z
10/22: Open to all
10/23: Open to all
10/24: Open to all
For more information, visit: https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/child-and-family-well-being/food-and-nutrition-services-food-stamps/hurricane-helene-food-and-nutrition-services-fns-flexibilities/hurricane-helene-disaster-supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program-d-snap
______________________________________________________________________________________
Saluda Connections Center has moved to Saluda Visitors Center
20 West Main Street
Hours 11am - 4pm
FEMA will be at Columbus Library: This week 10/14 -18 Monday to Friday from 9 to 6.
Rob Pincus is coordinating supplies and services for those in need in Saluda. Please contact Rob at 904-704-0305 or email vscrob@msn.com if you are in need.
Volunteers Needed at Saluda Visitors Center! We’re reopening and need your help. Our center plays a key role in informing visitors about the wonderful businesses open in downtown Saluda while also directing them away from areas still recovering from Hurricane Helene. If you’re interested in helping, please contact Misty Davis @ 804-446-4789 or misty.davis@allentate.com*
URGENT NEED FOR HOUSING- If you have a house to loan/rent for displaced victims of Hurricane Helene, please contact Saluda Communication/Connection Center by emailing cathy@saludalifestyles.com until another email is set up.
Today’s Happenings:
· Downtown Saluda is OPEN!!!
· Food Staples + Non-Perishable Items Distribution: Saluda Pop-Up Pantry, at the Green River Adventures location (150 E Main St., across from Post Office), 10:00 am - 4:00 pm. Due to an overflowing response by the community to donate, they are beyond blessed. They will start accepting donations again on 10/28. The supplies are available to EVERYONE so please stop by and shop.
· Free Wi-Fi, 24/7: Downtown near Saluda Post Office provided by Allen-Tate/Beverly Hanks, Looking Glass Realty, River Dog Run. The City of Saluda now has public wifi set up at the Visitors Center. Log onto the City Hall Starlink. The password is Public Wifi.
· Charge your devices and Free Work Space: AllenTate/Beverly Hanks, Saluda Visitors Center
· Nightly Music Jams: Mewdlic’s (next to Wildflour Bakery) 6:00-8:00 pm, music is healing!
Future Events:
- Yoga at Picturesque America (across from BBQ) Wednesdays at 7pm with Star Conway
- Mountain Song Choir will host a Free Karaoke night on Oct 19 from 6:30 to 9 in the courtyard of Saluda Moon Glass Studio. Bring a chair and beverage and be prepared to have your spirit lifted by our talented local singers. Snacks for sharing are welcome. Come in costume or not. It will be a fun night.
- Mountain Song also presents two fall concerts:
Saturday, November 9th, 5:00 p.m. at Tryon Fine Arts Center;
Sunday November 10th, 4:00 pm at Trinity Presbyterian Church Hendersonville.
Both concerts are free and open to the public featuring beloved songs of The Beatles.
Join us and invite friends to hear Saluda's own community chorus.
Local Resources:
- · Concerns about Polk County Neighbors & Friends: Call 828-722-5025 (if busy, try 5026)
- · Medical Attention: Saluda Family Medicine, Ozone Drive (across from BP gas station), 828-894-6148
- · Free Mobile Hospital at Tryon Equestrian Center, including X-ray. Can fly people out. Fully staffed. Set up by North Carolina and Atrium Health.
- · Medical house calls: Brandy - Registered Nurse: (864) 316-2025
- · Health Assistance with prescriptions and free emergency home visits: Lisa Broyles, MD, email lbroyles@way2healthmd.com to get in touch.
- · Laundry Services: Laundry service available at Orchard Lake Campground.
- · Hot Showers:
- · Orchard Lake Campground - 460 Orchard Lake Rd, Saluda
- · Park Place RV Park - 503 S. Allen Rd, Flat Rock, 10:00 am - 10:00 pm
- · Non-Potable Water (for flushing toilets, etc.): Tank to fill containers at Don Mintz Office. Also: Anthony LeBude (919) 414-7343 will help bring creek water to you if needed.
- · Free Clothing: Saluda Thrifty Barn (behind McCreary Park), clothes are inside or call 906-630-0869.
- · Temporary Housing:
- · water, bathrooms, and places to sleep
- · Call 211 to request assistance for temporary housing
- · Come to the Saluda Connections Center (next to the post office) to go on a list to offer housing assistance or possibly be matched with a house available.
- · Mail is be delivered
- · Trash Pickup is running in the city as regular
- · City of Saluda Updates: Visit https://local.nixle.com/city-of-saluda to get up-to-date alerts and information from the City of Saluda. Information and requirements about Debris pick up is at this website. Debris pick up starts October 15
- · Saluda.com calendar is being updated daily. Check it for events.
- Mountain Page Baptist Church will be distributing and receiving supplies/aid for our community as well as many other communities in the area at the Mountain Page Baptist Church fellowship hall building located at 2010 Mountain Page Rd. Saluda, NC 28773 this Thursday and Friday from 3 to 6. As for other distribution times, our beloved church families/fellow brothers and sisters in Christ can arrange pickups and drop-offs as needed, as we know many in our communities lack the time or resources to pick up. If you have a need or know of others that do, please contact us so we can make arrangements to drop off those supplies. Thank you all for your continued prayers, donations, and support for one another during this time. May we all continue to show the love of Christ to all.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.