Hurricane Relief Resources for Polk County, NC

We are trying to keep this list current, and while deemed reliable, we cannot guarantee accuracy. For resources not specific to Polk County view our article here.

As of Tuesday, October 15, 2024:

People living in 25 western NC counties and members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians living in zip code 28719 impacted by Hurricane Helene can apply to receive a one-time benefit to help buy food through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). Isothermal will host one of the in-person sites.

You can apply in person for this post-hurricane food assistance starting Friday, then on weekdays from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the following locations:at:

Polk County: Polk County Health and Human Services Agency, Human Services Building

231 Wolverine Trail, Mill Spring, NC 28756

To apply by phone, call the D-SNAP Virtual Call Center at 1-844-453-1117 from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. - noon on Saturday and Sunday.

To manage call volumes, individuals are asked to call on their assigned day based on their last name:

10/18: A-G

10/19: H-M

10/20: N-S

10/21: T-Z

10/22: Open to all

10/23: Open to all

10/24: Open to all

For more information, visit: https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/child-and-family-well-being/food-and-nutrition-services-food-stamps/hurricane-helene-food-and-nutrition-services-fns-flexibilities/hurricane-helene-disaster-supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program-d-snap

______________________________________________________________________________________

Saluda Connections Center has moved to Saluda Visitors Center

20 West Main Street

Hours 11am - 4pm

FEMA will be at Columbus Library: This week 10/14 -18 Monday to Friday from 9 to 6.

Rob Pincus is coordinating supplies and services for those in need in Saluda. Please contact Rob at 904-704-0305 or email vscrob@msn.com if you are in need. Volunteers Needed at Saluda Visitors Center! We’re reopening and need your help. Our center plays a key role in informing visitors about the wonderful businesses open in downtown Saluda while also directing them away from areas still recovering from Hurricane Helene. If you’re interested in helping, please contact Misty Davis @ 804-446-4789 or misty.davis@allentate.com* URGENT NEED FOR HOUSING- If you have a house to loan/rent for displaced victims of Hurricane Helene, please contact Saluda Communication/Connection Center by emailing cathy@saludalifestyles.com until another email is set up. Today’s Happenings: · Downtown Saluda is OPEN!!! · Food Staples + Non-Perishable Items Distribution: Saluda Pop-Up Pantry, at the Green River Adventures location (150 E Main St., across from Post Office), 10:00 am - 4:00 pm. Due to an overflowing response by the community to donate, they are beyond blessed. They will start accepting donations again on 10/28. The supplies are available to EVERYONE so please stop by and shop. · Free Wi-Fi, 24/7: Downtown near Saluda Post Office provided by Allen-Tate/Beverly Hanks, Looking Glass Realty, River Dog Run. The City of Saluda now has public wifi set up at the Visitors Center. Log onto the City Hall Starlink. The password is Public Wifi. · Charge your devices and Free Work Space: AllenTate/Beverly Hanks, Saluda Visitors Center · Nightly Music Jams: Mewdlic’s (next to Wildflour Bakery) 6:00-8:00 pm, music is healing!