Happy Birthday to us!

Sunday, October 13th marks WNCW’s 35th birthday! Not a day goes by that we aren’t grateful to the listeners who have supported us, some since “Day One”, and some for the first time this week. Many thanks to our generous members, as well as the local businesses who have supported us as underwriters and donors. Thanks also to the talented programmers and behind-the-scenes staff and volunteers who have guided and represented us, the countless musicians and music industry personnel who have shared their passions with us, and Isothermal Community College for providing a home for us.

The image here (designed by our own Brenda Craig) is on our latest t-shirt, available to members who ask for it as a thank-you gift. Our Fall Fund Drive is on hold until we feel that enough critical needs following Tropical Storm Helene have been addressed, but feel free to visit us here! https://support.wncw.org/thankyougifts