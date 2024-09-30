Tropical Storm Helene Updates and Information Resources

Monday, Sept. 30 – ANNOUNCEMENTS FOR LISTENERS EFFECTED BY HELENE

*As of this morning, The NC Dept. of Transportation (NCDOT) continues their message – that “ALL roads in Western North Carolina should be considered closed.” Non-emergency travel in the most affected areas is prohibited. Interstate 40 remains “impassable” in multiple locations, and I-26 is still closed at the Tennessee state line. Officials have closed I-40 from I-77 in Iredell County to Old Fort in McDowell County.

*North Carolina homeowners and renters in 25 counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians who had uninsured damage or losses caused by Hurricane Helene may be eligible for FEMA disaster assistance. There are several ways to apply: Online at Disaster Assistance dot Gov, on the FEMA App or call 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

*A water tanker is stationed at the Canton Plaza (off New Clyde Highway) today from 8 AM to 6 PM for those in need of water. Please bring your own containers. Limit 1 gallon per person per day.

AS OF 10 A.M (Updates can be found every 30 minutes at readync.gov)

*Duke Energy reports that over 243,000 are still without power in Western NC (this doesn’t include the Charlotte region)

*There are around 467,000 with no electricity throughout S.C.

9/30/24 MORE HELENE UPDATES



*Governor Roy Cooper says the NC National Guard is airlifting supplies to counties across the impacted areas to include food, water and other essential items. Crews and providers are continuing to make progress in restoring power, service to cell phones and fixing roadways. However, in some cases this will take weeks.

*Asheville Distribution Sites, include

Monte Vista Hotel (Food and WiFi): 310 West State Street, Black Mountain

(Food and WiFi): 310 West State Street, Black Mountain Bears Smokehouse: 135 Cox Ave., Asheville

In their Monday morning press conference, Buncombe County leaders announced that when someone visits a distribution location, they can expect to receive one day’s worth of water and food per household, while supplies last. Additional distribution sources, especially water, are forthcoming in the hours and days ahead.

*To donate to relief efforts



· And simply “Helene Help dot org”

North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund

Donations made to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund will go to nonprofits working to meet the immediate needs of storm victims such as food and water, cleaning supplies, and other emergency supplies. All donations will go towards disaster relief and will be distributed by The United Way of North Carolina.

• Donate: https://pay.payitgov.com/nc

Buncombe County is live streaming updates at 10 am and 4 pm on their Facebook page - facebook.com/buncombeGov

Tropical Storm Helene Recovery Resources - The City of Asheville (ashevillenc.gov)

Follow Buncombe County Government (@buncombecounty) on Instagram

Follow City of Asheville (@cityofasheville) on Instagram

