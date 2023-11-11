© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bayla Davis and Cary Fridley plus Brandon Johnson Live Sunday at 4PM During This Old Porch

WNCW | By Carol Rifkin
Published November 11, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST
Album artwork for Fine Tuned, Volume One

Bayla Davis is an accomplished young banjo player (JAM kids) who has teamed up with Cary Fridley as part of the Fine Tuned Project, “a new initiative that connects seasoned musicians with a select group of emerging artists in Western North Carolina.”

Cary Fridley is an Appalachian singer, bassist, and educator from Asheville, NC. Her music has evolved to embrace all styles of traditional country, blues, folk, and jazz. She is a published songwriter, recording artist, and bandleader, singing and performing in WNC for over 20 years. Cary teaches old-time music at three JAM (Junior Appalachian Musician) programs (Black Mountain, Haywood Co. and Buncombe Co.) and plays regionally with her band Down South, plus Ghost Walks and the Haywood Ramblers.

Brandon Johnson serves as program manager for the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area. In his role he manages the Blue Ridge Music Trails and the Fine Tuned project.
Tags
News This Old Porch
Carol Rifkin
Carol Rifkin is a longtime member of the mountain music community and is a nationally known, award winning musician, singer and dancer who has performed on TV, radio, recordings, at festivals, in the BBC documentary Down Home, Appalachia to Nashville (with fiddler Tommy Jarrell), the movie Songcatcher, documentaries like Rank Strangers, Why Old Time, public TV shows and more.
See stories by Carol Rifkin