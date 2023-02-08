Winter Storm Causes Damage To WNCW Antenna On Clingman's Peak

During the last two weeks, WNCW has experienced some major winter weather at our tower site on Clingman’s Peak. Despite the protective ice shielding we have in place, ice falling off the tower from above has done significant damage to our antenna. The damage is forcing us to run our transmitter at a much lower power level to prevent damage to the transmitter from reflective power. We are in the process of ordering replacement parts for the antenna. Once the parts arrive, we will schedule a tower crew to make the repairs, and then have a crew come in to retune the antenna. The repair and retuning will depend largely on mother nature’s cooperation, as we are not out of the winter months yet, with the possibility of more winter weather at our tower site over the coming weekend. The winter weather can make it difficult to reach the tower site, let alone safely make a tower climb for repair work. This situation means that we may be operating at low power for several weeks. Rest assured that we are working to make the necessary repairs as quickly and safely as possible. In the meantime, if you are outside the current reach of our diminished broadcast signal, we invite you to stream WNCW on your phone, computer, or smart device. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to returning to our full broadcast capability as soon as possible.