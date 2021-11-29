We are happy to announce that our "Surprise" Headliner for Holidaze for Habitat is Acoustic Syndicate!
WNCW is proud to announce our Holidaze for Habitat show, benefitting Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity. Featuring The Freeway Jubilee, Abby Bryant & The Echoes, The Darren Nicholson Band, Jeff Sipe’s Electric Buddha, Travers Brothers and Friends, Webb Wilder, and a very special surprise headliner, that we can’t tell you about just yet. Come enjoy a great night of live music from 7 amazing bands, as we all come together to support a great cause in our community.
Friday, December 10th at The Orange Peel in Asheville. Doors open at 4pm and the show begins at 5pm.
Tickets are $30 and are available here.
Please note: Per the Covid policy of The Orange peel, attendees will be required to show proof of Covid vaccination or a negative test result within 48 hours of showtime.