This Sunday on Dubatomic Particles: A Tribute to Lee "Scratch" Perry

WNCW | By Justin Devito
Published September 3, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT
Lee "Scratch" Perry
"Without music you all are dead; with music you are alive. There is nothing music can't do." Rainford Hugh Perry (20 March 1936 - 29 August 2021) was one of the most influential music producers of all time. His pioneering use of studio effects and dub techniques have influenced every genre of music and his impact on the evolution and advancement of reggae music is unparalleled. Join WNCW this Sunday night at 10pm for a special edition of Dubatomic Particles where we pay tribute to the life and works of the late reggae music icon; The Jamaican E.T., The Madman, The Upsetter himself Mr. Lee "Scratch" Perry.

Justin Devito
Host of Dubatomic Particles - Venturing from foundation to 21st Century Reggae and Dub with your record-collecting selector, and occasional guest hosts, every Sunday from 10pm until Midnight.
