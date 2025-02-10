Thursday 2/13: Geoff Achison – Don’t Play Guitar Boy

Celebrating 30 years as a recording artist, Melbourne, Australia-based songwriter/ guitarist Geoff Achison is releasing his 14th album of some of his best loved works. The all-acoustic set was recorded live in the studio, direct to 2" inch tape with no overdubs. Geoff is in the Australian Blues Music Hall of Fame, and first got US attention when he won the Albert King Award at the IBC in Memphis in 1997. Frequent tours of the US saw him playing with folks like The Allman Brothers, George Porter, Jr., The Wood Brothers, Hot Tuna, Col. Bruce Hampton, Randall Bramblett, Delbert McClinton, John Mayer and more.