Thursday 2/13: Geoff Achison – Don’t Play Guitar Boy

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published February 10, 2025 at 8:20 AM EST

Celebrating 30 years as a recording artist, Melbourne, Australia-based songwriter/ guitarist Geoff Achison is releasing his 14th album of some of his best loved works. The all-acoustic set was recorded live in the studio, direct to 2" inch tape with no overdubs. Geoff is in the Australian Blues Music Hall of Fame, and first got US attention when he won the Albert King Award at the IBC in Memphis in 1997. Frequent tours of the US saw him playing with folks like The Allman Brothers, George Porter, Jr., The Wood Brothers, Hot Tuna, Col. Bruce Hampton, Randall Bramblett, Delbert McClinton, John Mayer and more.
New Tunes at Two
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
