After 20 years in business, The Music Shed has closed. They have donated the remainder of the inventory to WNCW to use as premiums for our Spring Fundraiser. It's some $40,000.00+, the largest single gift to WNCW. Be looking for details on how you can get Music Shed Grab Bags, CD's, DVD's, Boxed Sets and Books in the near future. We can not thank our friends at The Music Shed enough.

