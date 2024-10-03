© 2024 WNCW
Helene Reports from Cory Vaillancourt and Garret K. Woodward

WNCW | By Paul Foster
Published October 3, 2024 at 3:10 PM EDT
Garret Woodward and Paul Foster

In this week's Friday Feature, Paul Foster speaks with Smoky Mountain News Reporters Cory Vaillancourt and Garret K. Woodward.

Following Hurricane Helene, Garret and Cory have been going on location and finding out the latest about conditions and circumstances in such locations as Waynesville, Canton, Asheville's River Arts District, and more.

Friday Feature airs live on Fridays at 8:50 a.m. on 88.7 FM and streaming at wncw.org

Friday Feature is sponsored by Ingles Markets
Friday Feature of the Week
