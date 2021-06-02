Rich Amory Asheville Author, Kim Ruehl

WNCW’s Joe Kendrick spoke with Asheville, NC author Kim Ruehl about her new book A Singing Army: Zilphia Horton and the Highlander Folk School, which tells the story of the activist and musician who helped shape the labor and civil rights movements from the 1930s until her untimely early death in the 1950s. While Zilphia Horton is not a household name, her work has had a profound and enduring impact, including being a catalyst for songs like “We Shall Overcome”, “This Little Light Of Mine” and “We Shall Not Be Moved”. Before writing this book, Kim was editor for No Depression magazine as well as a frequent guest panelist on Joe’s former WNCW music talk segment What It Is.

