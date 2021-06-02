© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Friday Feature.jpg
Friday Feature of the Week

A Singing Army: Zilphia Horton and the Highlander Folk School

Published June 2, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT
Zilphia Horton
Highlander Research Education Center
/
Zilphia Horton
Kim Ruehl
Rich Amory
Asheville Author, Kim Ruehl

WNCW’s Joe Kendrick spoke with Asheville, NC author Kim Ruehl about her new book A Singing Army: Zilphia Horton and the Highlander Folk School, which tells the story of the activist and musician who helped shape the labor and civil rights movements from the 1930s until her untimely early death in the 1950s. While Zilphia Horton is not a household name, her work has had a profound and enduring impact, including being a catalyst for songs like “We Shall Overcome”, “This Little Light Of Mine” and “We Shall Not Be Moved”. Before writing this book, Kim was editor for No Depression magazine as well as a frequent guest panelist on Joe’s former WNCW music talk segment What It Is.

Tags

Friday Feature of the Week 2021Friday Feature of the Week
Stay Connected
Joe Kendrick
Joe Kendrick grew up far off in the woods at in rural Stanfield, NC, where he acquired his first Sony Walkman, listened to both AM and FM radio from Charlotte, went to Nascar races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, attended a small Baptist church, read Rolling Stone, subscribed to cassette clubs, and played one very forgettable season of high school football. From there, Joe studied Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was able to fulfill his dream of being a disc jockey at WXYC. He volunteered at WNCW soon after graduation.
See stories by Joe Kendrick
Paul Foster
Paul brings you regional news during NPR's Morning Edition from 7 to 9 weekdays, the "Friday Feature" on Fridays and "More to the Story" on Wednesdays. Curating WNCW's Art Break and public service news rounds out his commitment to the communities we serve.
See stories by Paul Foster