© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Podcast Logo 3000 x 3000.jpg
Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails

Blue Ridge Craft Trails Spotlight: Richard Beard

Published May 10, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT
Richard Beard Shop from DTR BRMT.jpg
Blue Ridge Craft Trails Spotlight: Richard Beard

Richard Beard, a luthier on the Blue Ridge Craft Trails, is never away from music for very long. When he’s not building instruments in his Rutherfordton shop, he’s often playing music. And when he’s not playing or building, he can be heard hosting the radio show “Celtic Winds” on WNCW FM. Richard Beard’s family has been in Western North Carolina since the 1700s. His early years were spent in Southern California and New Jersey, but he returned to North Carolina for college at UNC Asheville then Guilford College.

Tags

Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails of North CarolinaDown the Road on the Blue Ridge Trail of North CarolinaPodcast
Stay Connected