Design WNCW's Next T-shirt

WNCW is looking to its listeners and supporters to create the next design that will be featured on our station t-shirt. We are looking for something that represents the station as a whole and will look good on blue. Get ideas by looking through the additional photos here to see some of the staff's favorite designs from previous years.

Download the entry form below and submit the form with your design between June 12, 2013 - July 7th, 2013. Submissions must be e-mailed to contest@wncw.org .

The WNCW staff members will choose the design. The winner's design will be featured on our next t-shirt. The winner will receive one of the shirts with his/her design on it along with a WNCW Gift Package that will include a variety of WNCW Membership Premiums.

Click here to see the complete Design Contest Terms and Conditions.