Enter to win tickets to the Outlaw Music Festival!!

The Outlaw Music 2025: A Landmark Celebration

The 2025 Outlaw Music Festival Tour marks the 10th anniversary of this iconic festival, founded by the legendary Willie Nelson. This year’s tour is the largest and most ambitious yet, featuring an unmatched lineup of music legends and genre-defying artists. With over 30 dates across the country, the festival is set to deliver an unforgettable experience for fans of authentic Americana and outlaw country music.

Outlaw Festival Charlotte, NC Lineup

The PNC Music Pavilion show will showcase an incredible lineup of artists, including:

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Turnpike Troubadours

Charles Wesley Godwin

Willow Avalon

