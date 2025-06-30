Enter to win tickets to Kingfisher Folk Fest!

12-8 PM at The Oaks at Daniel Ridge, located at 818 Monte Vista Rd, Candler, NC 28715.

Featuring:

Joe Pug

Kelly Hunt

Dylan Walshe

Cyr and the Cosmonauts

Christian Lingner

Childcraft Annual

Pete Koschnick

🍺 Beer from Local Breweries

🍔 Food and Drink Trucks

🧵 Arts and Crafts Village

🎈 Kids Activities

