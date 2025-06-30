Enter to win tickets to Kingfisher Folk Fest!
Saturday, August 2, 2025 | The Oaks at Daniel Ridge | Candler, NC
12-8 PM at The Oaks at Daniel Ridge, located at 818 Monte Vista Rd, Candler, NC 28715.
Featuring:
Joe Pug
Kelly Hunt
Dylan Walshe
Cyr and the Cosmonauts
Christian Lingner
Childcraft Annual
Pete Koschnick
🍺 Beer from Local Breweries
🍔 Food and Drink Trucks
🧵 Arts and Crafts Village
🎈 Kids Activities
Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected.
Click here for full concert details or to purchase tickets.
Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions, which can be found here.