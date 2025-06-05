Enter to win tickets to see Sam Bush at Pisgah Brewing!

Sam Bush with Suns of Stars on the Pisgah Outdoor Stage

Gates: 6:00 pm

Show: 6:30 pm

SAM BUSH BAND

There was only one prize-winning teenager carrying stones big enough to say thanks, but no thanks to Roy Acuff. Only one son of Kentucky finding a light of inspiration from Bill Monroe and his Blue Grass Boys and catching a fire from Bob Marley and The Wailers. Only one progressive hippie allying with like-minded conspirators, rolling out the New Grass revolution, and then leaving the genre’s torch-bearing band behind as it reached its commercial peak.

There is only one consensus pick of peers and predecessors, of the traditionalists, the rebels, and the next gen devotees. Music’s ultimate inside outsider. Or is it outside insider? There is only one Sam Bush.

SUNS OF STARS

Orbiting around Asheville’s grateful music scene since late 2023, Suns Of Stars blends contemporary and traditional bluegrass with a high energy jam style.

At its core lies the trio of Alex Bazemore (guitar), and Asheville’s own Jackson Chisholm (upright bass) and Johnny Humphries (mandolin), son of local Bluegrass legend Don Humphries. As Suns Of Stars has been gathering momentum they’ve picked up Alex Ball (fiddle/violin) and Jason Flournoy (banjo). Suns Of Stars members are all hometown heroes in various musical projects around town which has led to great turnout at their shows. That, along with a massive song repertoire and growing list of original music make for a unique performance each time.

