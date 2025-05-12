Enter to win tickets to Red Baraat at the Peace Center!

Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected.

Straight out of Brooklyn, multi-dimensional bhangra funk band Red Baraat mixes effervescent Punjabi rhythms with elements of hip hop, jazz, and hard-driving punk energy. Created by Sunny Jain, renowned on the dhol (an Indian double-headed drum), Red Baraat’s purpose is to manifest joy and unity in all people. There’s no funk band that sounds like Red Baraat—part Punjabi wedding, part jazz street band, part dance club. Music fans the world over flock to their live shows. They’ve sold out the Luxembourg Philharmonic concert hall and New York’s legendary Bowery Ballroom. Red Baraat’s Tiny Desk concert is considered one of the best of all time. Red Baraat is more than a band, it’s a party you definitely want to attend.

Click here for full concert details or to purchase tickets.

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions, which can be found here.