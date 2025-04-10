Enter to win a Gift Box from Asheville Goods!
Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected.
Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions, which can be found here.
The Craggy Gardens Gift Box includes:
- Poppy Popcorn: Asheville Mix (salted caramel & white cheddar-GF) OR Pimento Cheese (GF)
- Asheville Pretzel Co. Pretzel Nubs
- Libra Cashews (V, GF) (now subbing pretzels)
- Bake Hampton Salted Caramel Macadamia Nut Bar (sub Dolci di Maria Strawberry Oat Bar for V & GF)
- Silvermoon Chocolate Almond Butter Cups (V, GF)
- Gourmet Chip Co. Bay Salt & Peppercorn Potato Chips (V, GF)
- Reproduction vintage Craggy Gardens postcard
A $44 Value shipped directly to the winner!
For more information on Asheville Goods, visit their website here.