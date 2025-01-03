Win tickets to see the Martin Sexton Abbey Road Show in Greenville!
Friday, March 14, 2025 at 7:30 pm | Gunter Theatre at The Peace Center | Greenville, SC
Martin Sexton puts his signature style on his rendition of this iconic Beatles album combining what Rolling Stone calls his “soul-marinated voice” with his inventive guitar prowess.
Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected.
Click here for full concert details or to purchase tickets.
Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions, which can be found here.