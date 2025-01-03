© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Win tickets to see the Martin Sexton Abbey Road Show in Greenville!

WNCW
Published January 3, 2025 at 1:38 PM EST

Friday, March 14, 2025 at 7:30 pm | Gunter Theatre at The Peace Center | Greenville, SC

Martin Sexton puts his signature style on his rendition of this iconic Beatles album combining what Rolling Stone calls his “soul-marinated voice” with his inventive guitar prowess.

Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected.

Click here for full concert details or to purchase tickets.

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions, which can be found here.
Contests