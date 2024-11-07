Enter to win tickets to see Cocktail Hour: The Show by Ballets with a Twist

Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected.

Cocktail Hour: The Show is a lively, visually stunning night-on-the-town experience. Watch as “Manhattan,” “Martini,” mocktail “Shirley Temple,” and more spring off the menu and onto the stage in a series of dazzling vignettes.

Suitable for audiences of all ages, the fun and fast-paced show transports theatergoers through time and around the world with original choreography, music, and costume design.

“This troupe blends vaudeville flash and flair with tutus and pointe shoes.”

(The New York Times)

Click here for full concert details or to purchase tickets.

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions, which can be found here.