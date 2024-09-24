Enter to win tickets to Our Planet: Life On Our Planet at the Peace Center!

Our Planet Live: Life on Our Planet

Peace Concert Hall

Four billion years. Millions of species. Five mass extinction events (and counting, but more on that later). It’s the story of Life on Our Planet.

Now, you have the chance to go behind the scenes of Our Planet, Netflix’s stunning new series chronicling the ongoing rise and fall of lives on Earth with producer Keith Scholey. Through stills, clips and graphics, Scholey will share stories about making the series as well as his personal experiences in the world of natural history and filmmaking, having worked on David Attenborough films for over 30 years.

Journey through the cataclysmic events that reshape our ecosystems to the creatures that survived (or didn’t) along the way. Because the road from single-celled life-form to the biodiversity we know today was anything but drama-free.

