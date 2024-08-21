Enter to win tickets to The Infamous Weekend festival at Pop's Farm in Martinsville, VA
September 19-21, 2024 | Pop's Farm | Martinsville, VA
Weeknd passes for two. Primitive camping is included. Upgrade camping passes are available on their website.
Returning for its second year, The Infamous Weekend will feature 6 sets of music by your hosts, The Infamous Stringdusters, plus performances by:
Daniel Donato’s Cosmic County
The Lil Smokies
The Last Revel * Dangermuffin
Jon Stickley Trio
Falco & Book play Garcia
The Wilson Springs Hotel
Isaac Hadden Band
Florencia & The Feeling
TC Carter Band * The Fly Birds
Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected.
Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions found here.
Click here for full concert details or to purchase tickets.