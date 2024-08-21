Enter to win tickets to The Infamous Weekend festival at Pop's Farm in Martinsville, VA

Weeknd passes for two. Primitive camping is included. Upgrade camping passes are available on their website.

Returning for its second year, The Infamous Weekend will feature 6 sets of music by your hosts, The Infamous Stringdusters, plus performances by:

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic County

The Lil Smokies

The Last Revel * Dangermuffin

Jon Stickley Trio

Falco & Book play Garcia

The Wilson Springs Hotel

Isaac Hadden Band

Florencia & The Feeling

TC Carter Band * The Fly Birds

Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected.

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions found here.

Click here for full concert details or to purchase tickets.