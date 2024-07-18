Enter to win tickets to see Brad Paisley in Boone!
Saturday, July 27, 2024 @ 7 pm | Kidd Brewer Stadium at Appalachian State University | Boone, NC
An Appalachian Summer Festival and App State Athleticspresent
BRAD PAISLEY
with special guests Tigirlily Gold
Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected.
Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions found here.
Click here for full concert details or to purchase tickets.