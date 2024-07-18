© 2024 WNCW
Enter to win tickets to see Brad Paisley in Boone!

WNCW
Published July 18, 2024 at 10:23 AM EDT

Saturday, July 27, 2024 @ 7 pm | Kidd Brewer Stadium at Appalachian State University | Boone, NC

An Appalachian Summer Festival and App State Athleticspresent

BRAD PAISLEY

with special guests Tigirlily Gold

Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected.

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions found here.

Click here for full concert details or to purchase tickets.
