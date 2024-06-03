Enter to win tickets to The New Pornographers in Greenville, SC!
Tuesday, July 30, 2024 | The Radio Room | Greenville, SC
BIG SPRING ENTERTAINMENT PRESENTS
THE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS AT RADIO ROOM
Tuesday, July 30, 2024 8:00 PM
Door Time: 7:00 pm
LOCATION
Radio Room - 28 Liberty Lane
28 Liberty Lane
Greenville, SC 29607
Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected.
This contest will end at 11:59 pm EST on xx/xx/2024.
Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions found here.
Click herefor full concert details or to purchase tickets.