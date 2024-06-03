Enter to win tickets to The New Pornographers in Greenville, SC!

BIG SPRING ENTERTAINMENT PRESENTS

THE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS AT RADIO ROOM

Tuesday, July 30, 2024 8:00 PM

Door Time: 7:00 pm

LOCATION

Radio Room - 28 Liberty Lane

28 Liberty Lane

Greenville, SC 29607

Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected.

This contest will end at 11:59 pm EST on xx/xx/2024.

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions found here.

Click herefor full concert details or to purchase tickets.