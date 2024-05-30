Enter to win tickets to the Doc & Rosa Lee Watson Musicfest in Sugar Grove, NC!
July 19 & 20, 2024 | on the grounds of the Cove Creek School | Sugar Grove, NC
Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected.
This contest will end at 11:59 pm EST on 6/5/2024.
Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions found here.
Click herefor full concert details or to purchase tickets.
2024 Lineup
Friday, July 19
Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
East Nash Grass
Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road
Surefire Bluegrass Band
The Kody Norris Show
Saturday, July 20
Blue Highway
The Kruger Brothers
Sister Sadie
Appalachian Road Show
The David Mayfield Parade
Charles Welch
Jack Lawrence
Rebecca Frazier
Nick Chandler and Delivered
David Childers and the Serpents
Loose Roosters
Lost Ridge Band
The Marshall Brown Bluegrass Band