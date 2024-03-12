Enter to win tickets to the CODA Music Festival at Montreat College featuring David Wilcox and Ashes and Arrows!
Saturday, March 23, 2024 | Montreat College | Montreat, NC
The 2024 CODA Concert features live music from American folk singer-songwriter, David Wilcox on Saturday, March 23rd. Gates open at 6:00pm and the concert begins with guest artist Ashes & Arrows at 7:00 pm, Followed by David Wilcox at 7:30pm.
Enter the contest here.
This contest will end at 11:59 pm EST on 3/17/2024
