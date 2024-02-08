© 2024 WNCW
Enter to win tickets to the Eagles/Steely Dan "The Long Goodbye" Tour in Charlotte!

Published February 8, 2024 at 10:06 AM EST

Saturday, March 16, 2024 | Spectrum Center | Charlotte, NC

Returning to Charlotte for an encore performance: Eagles are bringing their 2024 The Long Goodbye - Final Tour - with special guest Steely Dan to Spectrum Center Charlotte on Saturday 3/16/24!

Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected.

This contest will end at 11:59 pm EST on 2/15/2024.

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions found here.

Click here for full concert details or to purchase tickets.
