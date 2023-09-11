Enter to win tickets to The Wailers in Greenville, SC!

Enter the Contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected.

The Wailers are a rare breed of musicians who have earned their place in the annals of music history. Their culture-defining music, embodying the spirit of the '70s reggae movement, has left an indelible mark on the industry. Experience the magic of their timeless classics and incredible cuts from Bob Marley's vast repertoire in a unique set. Under the guidance of Aston Barrett Jr., son of the legendary "Familyman," The Wailers continue to preserve the legacy of their iconic sound.

In 2020, The Wailers made a comeback with their new album, One World, produced by Emilio Estefan. The first single, "One World, One Prayer," is a powerful anthem for love, unity, and inclusivity, blending Jamaican reggae and urban Latin music. The track includes international sensation Farruko, Jamaican icon Shaggy and members of the Marley family, including Cedella and Skip Marley. The long-awaited album earned a 2021 GRAMMY® nomination for Best Reggae Album.

