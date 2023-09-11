Enter to Win Tickets to see Darren Nicholson Band at The Grey Eagle!

Enter the Contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected.

A GRAMMY nominee and winner of 13 International Bluegrass Music Association awards, Darren Nicholson has taken his own brand of mountain music around the world. A regular for years on the Grand Ole Opry out of Nashville Tennessee, and a founding member of acclaimed bluegrass group Balsam Range, Darren now spends his time recording, writing new songs, and performing. You can catch Darren almost every week sharing the music he loves somewhere, traveling both nationally and internationally – as a solo artist, with his own Darren Nicholson Band, or in collaboration with other musicians. With new music on the way, Darren is booking now for the 2023 season and beyond.

