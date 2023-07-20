Enter to win tickets to see Dirty Heads at Rabbit Rabbit in Asheville

Click here to enter the contest. Please, only one entry per person. Duplicate entries will not be entered in the drawing.

This contest will end at 11:59 pm EST 7/24/2023

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions found here.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Dirty Heads with Lupe Fiasco, Little Stranger and Bikini Trill

Since 2001, Dirty Heads have mixed hip–hop, reggae, and rock to create a unique sound that both fully embodies their Southern California roots and resonates with audiences around the globe.

Dirty Heads are currently out streaming some of the biggest alternative acts in the U.S., with over 1.29 MILLION digital track sales and 2.7 BILLION on–demand streams since 2018. Dirty Heads also have over 3.1 million unique monthly listeners on Spotify. The band’s global appeal reached new heights in 2021, when their hit “Vacation” (originally released in 2017) garnered over six billion views and streams across social media via the ubiquitous #VacationTransition challenge that originated organically with users on TikTok. The song, with an increase of 850% in consumption on Spotify in the past year, took on a new life in many ways, introducing Dirty Heads to new international fans by the millions.