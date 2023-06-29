Enter To Win Tickets to see Keb' Mo' with Allison Russell!

Keb' Mo' with special guest, Allison Russell, Part of An Appalachian Summer Festival at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC

8 pm at Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

American blues musician (singer-guitarist-songwriter) Keb’ Mo’ has five Grammy Awards, 14 Blues Foundation Awards, a 2021 Americana Music Association award for Lifetime Achievement in Performance, and a groundbreaking career spanning nearly 50 years under his belt.

Born in Montreal, Allison Russell is a poet, singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and activist. Allison won Album of the Year at the 2022 Americana Music Association Awards and has been nominated for four Grammy Awards, four Canadian Folk Music Awards, and two Juno Awards.