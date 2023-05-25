Enter to win tickets to see Fleet Foxes in Asheville!
Friday, June 23, 2023 | Rabbit Rabbit | Asheville, NC
Click here to enter the contest. Please, only one entry per person. Duplicate entries will not be entered in the drawing.
This contest will end at 11:59 pm EST 5/31/2023
Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions found here.
FLEET FOXES: SHORE TOUR 2023
with Uwade
at Rabbit Rabbit - 75 Coxe Avenue
FRIDAY, JUNE 23
Show: 7pm | Doors: 5:30pm
$49.50 - $55
Rabbit Rabbit
All Ages - under 12 requires venue approval
RAIN OR SHINE
CLEAR BAGS ONLY