Enter to win tickets to Appalachian Road Show, June 10th at Rumbling Bald in Lake Lure, NC

Lake Lure Music Festival Presents "Appalachian Road Show" @ Rumbling Bald.

Saturday, June 10 · 7 - 8:30pm EDT

Rumbling Bald on Lake Lure 112 Mountains Boulevard Lake Lure, NC 28746

An unforgettable night of Bluegrass music with award-winning Appalachian Road Show, at the Pavilion at Rumbling Bald on Lake Lure.

From the Grand Ol' Opry to Lake Lure, the Lake Lure Music Festival is proud to present Appalachian Road Show, a visionary acoustic ensemble, bringing new-generation interpretations of traditional Americana, bluegrass, and folk songs, as well as offering innovative original music, all presented with a common thread tied directly to the heart of the Appalachian regions of the United States.

Each year, the Lake Lure Music Festival makes a generous donation from its ticket sales and support to the Lake Lure Classical Academy.