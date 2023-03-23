© 2023 WNCW
Enter to win tickets to the High Water Festival!

Published March 23, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT
HW23-Admat-11.14_1080x1920-teal.png

April 15 & 16, 2023 | Riverfront Park | N. Charleston, SC

Enter the contest here. The winner will receive a pair of 2-day General Admission passes, valued at $185 each!

High Water Music Festival — A Celebration of Music, Food & Libations Curated by Shovels & Rope

Featuring Beck, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Wilco and many more!

For full festival info and to purchase tickets, click here.

This contest will end at 11:59 PM on 3/26/23.
Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions found here. One entry per person, please.

