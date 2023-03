Rockin' the Farm

Dirty Grass Soul with special guests Rutherford County Line

Doors: 5pm | Show: 6pm

Enter the contest here.

Purchase tickets here.

Coppermine Farm

154 Mayse St.

Forest City, NC

This contest will end at 11:59 PM on 3/19/23.

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions found here. One entry per person, please.