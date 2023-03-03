Enter to win tickets to the Banff Film Festival at App State in Boone

Enter the contest here. (Passes are single day only — Either March 30 or 31. Please choose which day you would like to go on the entry form.)

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour Returns to Appalachian State University on Thursday March 30, Friday March 31, and Saturday April 1, 2023.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival screenings will take place in the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. All screenings will start at 7:30pm, with doors opening at 6:15pm to the Schaefer Center lobby and auditorium. Sponsor booths will be set up in the Schaefer Center lobby and concessions will be available. Continuing our tradition, live music will be performed on both Friday and Saturday nights. Each night will feature a completely different selection of films. We will update the films being screened each night as soon as they have been finalized.

Join us on Saturday, April 1 for our 2023 Banff LIterary Lecture Featuring Katie Ives. This event is free and open to the public, and is held in partnership with the AppState University Libraries.

Tickets for all three screenings are available in-person at the Schaefer Center Box Office and online here. For more questions call 800-841-2787 or email theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.

This contest will end at 11:59 PM on 3/8/23.

