© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Contests

Enter for a chance to win tickets to see Jason Aldean in Charlotte before you can buy them!

WNCW
Published February 15, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST
Static_Social-FacebookPR_1200x630_JasonAldean_2023_Regional_PNCMusicPavilionCharlotte_0810_MitchellTenpenny_CoreyKent.jpg

Thursday, August 10/PNC Music Pavilion/Charlotte, NC

Enter the contest here.

Jason Aldean - Highway Desperado Tour 2023
with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny & Corey Kent & Dee Jay Silver
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte Thursday 8/10

Tickets on sale Friday, February 17th at 10 am here.

This contest will end at 9 am EST 2/17/2023
Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions found here. One entry per person, please.

Contests