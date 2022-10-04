Enter to wind tickets to Hot Brass: The Ultimate Chicago/Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute

Enter the contest here.

Hot Brass: The Ultimate Chicago/Earth, Wind & Fire Experience

October 14, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Hot Brass featuring Debbie Pierce is a high energy, interactive 10-piece band featuring the music from the Super-groups- Chicago and Earth Wind and Fire. This High Energy show takes its inspiration from the 2004 Heart and Soul Tour. This tour, featuring the combined members of Chicago/ Earth Wind and Fire performing hit after hit, brought such excitement and joy Hot Brass had to recreate the experience. Join audiences everywhere as they get up and Groove to funky songs like “September” and “Boogie Wonderland,” Rock out to “25 or 6 to 4” and “Make Me Smile” and take a trip down memory lane with “Colour My World” and “You’re my Inspiration.” Leader Debbie Pierce is multi-instrumentalist- Sax/Vocal/Flute- who has been performing all over the US and Caribbean for more than 20 years. Dynamic vocals and a sizzling horn section make this a “Must See” show. The band is comprised of some of the best musicians around- members have toured and recorded with some of the biggest names in the Music business including J Lo, Gloria Estefan, Phil Collins, Jon Secada, and George Benson. Hot Brass consistently delivers not just great music, but fantastic showmanship and thrilling entertainment too!

