Enter to Win VIP Tickets to the Tryon BeerFest!

We are giving away one pair of General Admission tickets and one pair of VIPs!!

Enter the contest here.

What better way to celebrate fall than enjoying a cold beer in the crisp mountain air amid the changing fall foliage? Tryon’s 11th Annual Beer Fest, presented by Tryon Downtown Development Association and New View Realty, will take place at the Historic Tryon Depot on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 12pm-6pm. Featuring regional and local craft beer, local food trucks, games, continuous live music, and tickets are limited to ensure no waiting lines. Limited VIP tickets are also on sale and include indoor facilities, complimentary hot/cold appetizers, and special beers only available to VIP ticket holders.

Tickets available for purchase here.

This contest will end 11:59 EST 10/2/2022 .

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions found here.