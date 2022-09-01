© 2022 WNCW
Enter to Win Tickets to Caleb Caudle at Jones von Drehle !

Published September 1, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT
Caleb Caudle in WNCW's Studio B
Caleb Caudle live in WNCW's Studio B December 2, 2021

October 14, 2022/The Stage @ Jones von Drehle Winery/Thurmond, NC

Enter contest here.

The Stage @ Jones von Drehle Vineyard & Winery
964 Old Railroad Grade Road
Thurmond, NC 28683
The STAGE @ JONES VON DREHLE is a performance venue on the vineyard estate that produces wines solely from the thirty acres of vines grown on the property.

Tickets can be purchased here.

This contest will end 11:59 EST 9/7/2022 .
